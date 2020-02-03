Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Steven Douglas KOONS


1950 - 2020
Steven Douglas KOONS Obituary
KOONS, Steven Douglas
Age 69, of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Steve was born on April 7, 1950 in Sidney, OH to William E. & Betty Jo Koons (nee Partington). He graduated from Wilmington H.S. class of 1968 and attended Wright State University. Steve retired from Becker Electric after more than 40 years of service. He was an amateur genealogist and lifelong Ham radio operator. Steve was preceded in death by his father, William E. Koons. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy Koons (nee Rogers); daughter, Stephanie Koons; mother, Betty Jo Koons; brother, Bill (Kim) Koons; several nieces; extended relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 4pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. WD8DCX 73 all, clear. SK.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020
