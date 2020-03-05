Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jamestown Church of Christ
152 W. Washington St
Jamestown, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Jamestown Church of Christ
152 W. Washington St
Jamestown, OH
KRING, Steven H. 72, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at . He is survived by his wife Jan Kring; step-son Dan (Bev) Clark, step-daughter Linda McClain and former son-in-law Barry McClain; brother Don Kring; sister Kay Goff; sister-in-law Sharon (Dick) Allread; grandchildren Joseph, Benjamin, April, Benjamen, Luke, Sam, Ana, Jenna, Brady and Macy; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was a Scout Supervisor for the Cincinnati Reds; a baseball coach in AAA baseball; head baseball coach for Central State University and an avid hunter who enjoyed training dogs for hunting. He graduated with a Master's Degree from Ohio State University and was a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ. Family will receive friends from 9-11 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St, Jamestown, Ohio, where a funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday. Pastor Steve Rich officiating. Interment Silvercreek Cemetery. Contributions may be made to in Steve's memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -