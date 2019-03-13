|
In Loving Memory of Steven L. James Jr. Stop grieving for me, I am finally free, I followed the path God laid for me. I took God's hand when I heard him call; I turned my back and left you all. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, Don't lengthen it more with undue grief. Lift up your hearts and share with me. God wanted me more, he has set me free. Loving you and missing you each and every day, Steven. All of your family and all of your friends
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019