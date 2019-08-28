|
In Loving Memory of Steven L. James Jr. on his 28th Birthday We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday and the day before that too, We think of you in silence, we often speak your name Now all we have are memories and a picture with your name No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part God has you in his loving care, we have you in our hearts. Always loved and never forgotten Gone way too soon; Lovingly missed by all of your family
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019