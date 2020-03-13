Home

In Loving Memory of Steven L. James Jr. 8/28/1991 - 3/13/2017 They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel, No one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smile, No one knows how many times, We've broken down and cried, We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're wonderful to think of, But so hard to live without. Lovingly missed by all of your family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020
