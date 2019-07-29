|
SCHOEMANN, Steven M. Age 74, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence. Steven was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 16, 1944 to the late Max & Meta Schoemann. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sandra (Recht); sister, Carol Friedman; niece, Elana & Andre Carnevale; nephews, Aaron & Kristi Friedman, Reuben Friedman & Teresa and their families; cousin, Martin & Joan Holzinger and their daughters, Debra & Kevin Mattis & their children, and Laura & Mike Levin; Sandy's family, Steve's sister-in-law, Linda Recht; nieces and nephews, Stacey Recht & Philip von Zweck, Melissa Recht & Brian Boyd, Leah Recht & Ben Rockwell and their families, Steve was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Philip Friedman and Barry Recht. Steve was a teacher for over 35 years having retired from Dayton Public Schools and Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney, Ohio. He loved working with children either in the classroom, coaching or officiating track or cross country meets. He was a writer, who never got published, and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War serving from 1967 1969. Steve was a member of the Dayton Amateur Radio Club (N8NRE), Western Ohio Woodworkers, Beth Abraham Synagogue, Writing Club, Lunch Bunch & Coffee Club. He was a fun loving guy who could make a quip as quickly as snapping a finger. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg & Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Steve's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 29, 2019