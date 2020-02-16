|
McKEE, Steven Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Steven was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 5, 1948 to William McKee and Hazel Whitaker McKee. Steve was also a member of Timberhill Baptist Church. His friendship, loyalty, strength, and faith will be missed by many. Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Frances McKee; his children, Wayne (Jane) McKee, Carman Sharp, Sarah McKee, Nina (Jonathan) Ferrell, and Neal (Joanna) Colegate; his mother, Hazel McKee; his sisters, Regina Frisbee and Pam (John) Taulbee; several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steven was preceded in death by his father, William McKee. Funeral service will be held at Timberhill Baptist Church, 144 Timber Hill Dr., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Timberhill Baptist Church. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020