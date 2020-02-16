Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven McKEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven McKEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven McKEE Obituary
McKEE, Steven Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Steven was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 5, 1948 to William McKee and Hazel Whitaker McKee. Steve was also a member of Timberhill Baptist Church. His friendship, loyalty, strength, and faith will be missed by many. Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Frances McKee; his children, Wayne (Jane) McKee, Carman Sharp, Sarah McKee, Nina (Jonathan) Ferrell, and Neal (Joanna) Colegate; his mother, Hazel McKee; his sisters, Regina Frisbee and Pam (John) Taulbee; several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steven was preceded in death by his father, William McKee. Funeral service will be held at Timberhill Baptist Church, 144 Timber Hill Dr., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Timberhill Baptist Church. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -