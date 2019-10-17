|
NAN, Steven Ray 44, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on March 29, 1975 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, son of the late Richard Lee Nan and Sandra Mae (Asbury) Nan. Steven is survived by his fianc?, Storm Crowe; a daughter, Nova Crowe; one son, Gabriel M. Nan; brother, Nicholas (Sarah) Nan; sister Pamela (Ryan) Jones, and his mother. Steven's family will hold a memorial gathering on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12-2 in the Church of God, 2661 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45431, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019