OWENSBY, Steven A. Mr. Steven A. Owensby, affectionately known as Stevie D. Bossalini, Big Poppa, and Sugar Bear, a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio departed this life on Thursday June 20th at the age 64 at Centerville Health and Rehabilitation Center while recovering from a recent illness. He was born May 17, 1955 to the union of James and Mildred Owensby. Steven attended Dayton Public Schools and while he went on the achieve his diploma later in his life, he was a proud alum of Dunbar High School, where he was a star athlete. Steven's passion was spoken word and he was gifted in the art of poetry. He worked for General Motors and Frigidaire, also as a chef for the colleges of Clayton, but was always driven toward entrepreneurship, running several cleaning services. He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Owensby (1984), and brothers Terry and Gary Owensby, (2005 and 2006 respectively), and dear friend Kevin Chattums. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother Mildred (William) Owensby-Brice, his only son Odell Haywood, both of Dayton, Ohio, two grandsons, Jaren Haywood of Atlanta, Ga and Kyren Haywood of Dayton, Oh ;his three brothers, Marvin (Geraldine) Moore, James E. Owensby, and Michael Owensby, and bother of the heart, Brian (Mann) Moore, all of Dayton , Ohio; His three sisters, Carol Owensby of Santa Barbara, CA, Constance Owensby and Carmel Owensby, both of Dayton, Ohio, and a host of devoted aunts, uncles and cousins. Steven shared a special bond with his nieces and nephews, in particular Corwin Perdue, Jermaine (John Boy) Baker, Marshai Davis, Chermil Balbalosa, and Jamill Baker, and LaKenya (Ms. Sue) Couch. He had a very special relationship with his Hilltop/Dunbar family, his extended Moore family and special devoted friend Sheltisa Hinton. Celebration Friday June 28th 2019 at 1:00 pm. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 937 610 1900. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 28, 2019