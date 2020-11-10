1/1
Steven PARRIMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARRIMAN, Steven E.

Age 43 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on

Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 27, 1977, in Kettering, OH. Steve was a graduate of West Carrollton High School Class of 1995, and an Assistant

Manager for CVS. He enjoyed disc golf, hunting arrowhead, trivia and spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his father Robert Parriman. He is survived by his

loving mother Tillie (Mayle) Parriman, 2 brothers Mark Parriman & Greg Parriman and wife Lori, niece Jessica Parriman (Alan Casillas), great niece Violet Casillas, 2 special aunts Sandra Parriman & Shirley Bates, as well as other

relatives and numerous friends. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton, with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial

contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Steven E. Parriman, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved