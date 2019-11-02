|
SCHMIDT, Steven 66, of Monett, MO, passed away on October 28, 2019 following a long illness. Born April 8, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio he was the son of the late Leonard Carl Schmidt and Fern (Black) Schmidt of Lewisburg, OH Steve was educated in the Lewisburg, OH (Twin Valley North) public schools graduating in the Class of 1971. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Ohio State University and a PhD in Physical Chemistry from Indiana University. After graduation, he worked in Hopewell, NJ at the Engineering Research Center of Western Electric, which became AT&T Bell Laboratories and subsequently Lucent Technologies/Bell Laboratories. Steve derived great pleasure from reading scientific literature, writing computer programs, bicycling and listening to classical music. He is survived by the mother of his children, Maureen O'Connell Schmidt of Monett; sons Patrick and Michael; and sister Elizabeth Davis and her husband Wade Davis of Dayton, OH. Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Buchanan Funeral Home in Monett.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019