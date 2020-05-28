|
|
SHAFER, Sr., Steven D. 73, of Springfield, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in his home. He was born in Springfield on January 12, 1947, the son of Robert and Almeda (Lawrence) Shafer. He was a truck driver and delivery man, for several trucking companies, for many years before retiring from XPO Logistics. He loved playing softball, enjoyed weight lifting with his son and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, served two tours in Vietnam, and received two purple hearts. Survivors include his wife, Patricia A. "Pat" (Foster); two children, Steven D. Shafer, Jr. and Nikki (Larry) Burson, II; two grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler and eight siblings, Carolyn, Pam, Kathy, Jeanie, Sandy, Becky, Robert and David. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa and brother, Richard. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Mr. Robert Wunderley officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 28, 2020