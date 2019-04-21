Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
View Map
THOBE, Steven Age 57, of Dayton passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. Steve was born November 24, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio to the late James and Gloria (Weghorst) Thobe. He was a long-time employee of Emery Worldwide. Steve is survived by his wife of 36 years Rhonda (Rowland) Thobe; son Chris (Rachel) Thobe and daughter Ashley (Juan) Salazar; grandchildren Maddox, Paxton, Ariel, Rhys, Emersyn and Violet; brother Dan (Eva) Thobe, sisters Debbie (Craig) Poppaw and Sandy (CB) Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many other family and friends. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. Visitation from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
