1/
Steven WHITEHURST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITEHURST, Steven G. 62, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born February 27, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Louise (Smeltzer) Whitehurst. Survivors include his son, Blake Walters; a daughter, Lexi Whitehurst; siblings, Cheryl Caudillo, Greg Whitehurst, Karen Miller, Billie Brown and Lisa Wilder; special cousins, Bob and Dianne Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved