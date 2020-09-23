Steven WHITEHURST

WHITEHURST, Steven G. 62, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born February 27, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Louise (Smeltzer) Whitehurst. Survivors include his son, Blake Walters; a daughter, Lexi Whitehurst; siblings, Cheryl Caudillo, Greg Whitehurst, Karen Miller, Billie Brown and Lisa Wilder; special cousins, Bob and Dianne Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



