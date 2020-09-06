1/1
Stormey Sheridan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stormey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERIDAN, Stormey aka Dorothy May Howell Stormey Sheridan, (aka Dorothy May Howell) went home to the Lord on August 22, 2020, at the age of 93. She joins her late husband, Harry R. Sheridan, to whom she was married since 1946, when he gave her the endearing name "Stormey". She is survived and will always be loved by her two daughters, Connie L. Sheridan, Debbie Sheridan Moss and son, Scott A. Sheridan, as well as her adoring grandchildren, Chelsea Sheridan Moss, Tara A. Sheridan and Danielle E. Moss. Stormey was born in Michigan in 1927, married at the young age of 19, devotedly followed her husband to many US cities before settling for over 50 years in Dayton, Ohio. There she passionately raised her children, worked with fervor as a compassionate Realtor and fostered her love of all expressions of art. After her husband retired from 37 years with NCR, she relocated to Florida, joining her daughters in Tallahassee. Stormey lived life as if on her way to a party, filled with optimism and joy. She was a gracious entertainer, a giver, a lover of history and a shopaholic for anything "darling." It is with a heavy heart, her beautiful spirit will always be remembered. A private memorial internment was held at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of gifts, please send your offering of condolence to Big Bend Hospice at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. in Tallahassee, FL 32308. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Joyful, Most gracious person, Infectious laugh, Sharp mind, Artist to her core, Used her imagination, Giver, Entertainer, History lover, Adored, Collected and gifted anything "darling", Shopaholic, Loved her family fiercely, Unconditional love, loyal to the end, forgiving, accepting, Lived a full life, Heavy heart imagining a world without her in it.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Stormey's passing. She was a customer of mine and we always had the best conversations, so delightful. Prayers for your family's peace.
Suzanne F Conner
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved