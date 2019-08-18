|
BRAND, Stuart H. "Stu" Age 57 of Columbus, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor C. Brand. Survived by his father David, and David's wife Sandra, brothers Steven D. and Douglas A. Stu graduated from Stebbins High School and The Ohio State University, where he was employed for 25 years, as a Lab Supervisor. Stu served in the US Navy for 8 years, and was passionate about playing his violin and performed with the Celtic Band, 9 Castle Close. The family will receive friends Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Dayton, OH 45415. A private interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Stuart's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019