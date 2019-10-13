Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
HEFLIN, Elder Stuart Ellis Born January 6, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN, departed this life October 4, 2019. Stuart was a life-long scholar who mastered the domain of fine arts, religion, and audio and visual communications. He was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and completed further studies at Wright State University, Aenon Bible College and Ohio University. A retired educator having taught students in the Dayton Public Schools, Capital University W/W, Sinclair Community College and Miami Valley CTC. He, also, was a former technical consultant for ODE ABLE Technical Assistance Computer Program. Stuart was a baptized believer in Jesus' name and filled with the Holy Spirit as a young adult. He has served in various areas of the church, including Ministerial Alliance, Sunday School Teacher, Youth group leader, Uplifters ministry, choir member, musician and bus ministry. Stuart was a passionate artist (noted painting: The Apocalypse), author (The Goshen Dilemma), educator, minister professing the Apostolic doctrine, musician and songwriter. He enjoyed coaching boys AAU basketball. Stuart was a loving and proud father of five sons of whom he referred to as "My five golden sons". He is preceded in death by his father, William Heflin; mother, Mary E. Reid; brothers, William and Elder Marc Heflin. He leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife of 42 years, Sheila; sons, Stuart Jr. (Christina) of Marina del Rey, CA, Ryan of Columbus, OH, Angelo of Silver Spring, MD, Galen (Joy) of Hyattsville, MD, and Quincy (Dara) of Cincinnati, OH; granddaughters, Grace and Stella Elise; sisters, Cheryl Heflin, Joyce Heflin-Mayo, Deborah (Richard) Haithcock; mother-in-law, Eula Niles; sisters-in-law, Karen Green (Vernon), Indra Becknell (Barton); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of life will be held 11 am Monday, October 14, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. District Elder Vernon Green officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
