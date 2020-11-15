1/1
Stuart SKINNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SKINNER, Stuart K.

Stuart K. Skinner, 67, passed away November 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Julia

Skinner. He is survived by his brother Brady (Kim); sister Donalda (Paul); uncle Jerry;

nieces and nephews, Megan (Chris), Keith (Katie), Sara (Chris) and Sean; great-nieces and nephews, Bella, Charlie, Gabe and Graham; his

four-legged buddy, Zeke; and many friends. Over the years he found great joy spending time at the family's cottage in Tobermory, Ontario, performing magic tricks for his nieces and nephews, and walking Zeke in Centerville's Grant Park. Stuart's life will be honored in a private ceremony at 2pm ET on November 20, 2020. For information about streaming the ceremony, please visit newcomerdayton.com this week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Bruce District Parks Association (friendsofthebruce.ca).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved