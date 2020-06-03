Stuart YOWLER
1963 - 2020
YOWLER, Stuart A. It is with great sadness, that the family of Stuart A Yowler (Weasle), announces his passing after an accident on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the age of 56, while living in the Philippines. He was born June 22, 1963, in Springfield, Ohio and graduated at Shawnee High School. Stuart will be lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Anne Yowler (Dalfeo City, Philippines) and two sons, Kevin Yowler and Markus Yowler (St. Leon Rot, Germany) and his ex-wife, Evelyn Yowler (St. Leon Rot, Germany). Stuart is also lovingly remembered and survived by his father, Jerry (Barbara) Yowler (Springfield, Ohio) and mother, Avonell (Richard) Crawford (Arlington, Texas) and by his brothers Mark (Kim) Yowler (Lompoc, California), Brad (Frieda) Yowler (Springfield, Ohio) and by his sister Teresa (Andy) Stanaway (Springfield, Ohio). Stuart had 7 nieces and nephews. Stuart was preceded in death by his brother Nathan Shoemaker. Stuart served 4 years in the US Army in Germany and spent his adult life as the Superintendent of the Heidelberg Golf Couse before retiring there. He was an avid golfer and played with well-known people - Steffi Graf, Boris Becker, Norman Schwarzkopf and Colin Powell. A memorial will be planned at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

