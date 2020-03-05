|
GRAHAM, Sue Age 75 of Moraine passed away Saturday at . Sue was born June 6, 1944 in Welch, W.V. to the late Thomas and Eva "White" Solomon. Also preceding her in death was her husband Bobby G. Graham February 17, 2008. She is survived by 2 daughters; Belinda (Dwaine) Cox of Germantown, Robyn Bailey of Dayton, brothers and sisters; Doris (Jerry) Redmond, Donno Cook, Charlie (Carol) Solomon, Kenny (Pat) Solomon, 4 grandchildren; Jamie (Michael) Whaley, Jackie (Mike) Dursch, Gregory Bailey, Justin (Savannah) Bailey, 4 great-grandchildren; Emma, Zane, & Evie Whaley and Zoey Sue Dursch. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Service will be at 12 noon with Kenneth Solomon, Jr. officiating. Inurnment at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, Springboro, will follow the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked for in Sue's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020