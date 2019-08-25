|
|
IKENBERRY, Sue M. 76, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Kettering Hospital. She was born August 3, 1943 in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of Basil and Zella Mitchell. Sue enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and playing the slot machines. She liked football, baseball, and was an avid NASCAR fan. Most of all, Sue loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Brian (Jill) Ikenberry; grandson, Brandon Ikenberry and his mother, Sherry Corbin; as well as her grand fuzzy baby, Oliver. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Ikenberry; numerous brothers and sisters. A private Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Anderson Funeral Homes, Franklin, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019