|
|
KERRIGAN, Sue Ann 78, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 8, 1941 in Springfield the daughter of Rudolph L. and Helen M. (Adlon) Lisch. Sue was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and was an avid bridge player. Survivors include two children, Colin & Lisa Kerrigan and Erin Kerrigan; five grandchildren, Christine, Holly, Colin, Jr., Cierra and Chelsea; one brother, Donald & Jackie Lisch; nieces and nephews, Karen & Tony Gianninoto, Kathy & Dave Johnson, Linda & Doug Graham, Teresa & Craig Dillon, Robert & Michelle Lisch, Laura & Paul Harrison, Scott & Janet Lisch, Kristi & Chris Moore, Debbie & Harvey Worth and Jack DeVoss and one sister-in-law, Esther Lisch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis in 2003, sister, Gerladine DeVoss and a brother, Robert Lisch. Services Pending at CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019