|
|
LAWSON (Stephens), Sue Arlene Sue was born on August 20, 1941 in Troy, Ohio and passed away on May 16, 2019 in Texas. She was a 1959 graduate of Troy High School and was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Earl and Mary Ellen (Riley) Stephens and niece Tiffany Greer. She leaves to mourn her loss husband Larry Lawson, son Michael (Laura) Moffitt, II, and sisters Diana (Dennis) Davis and Kim Hayes, as well as beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2700 W. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75023 from 11am to noon.
Published in Dayton Daily News from June 13 to June 16, 2019