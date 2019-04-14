Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
The Gathering Place Baptist Church
3001 Ackerman Blvd
Kettering, OH
Sue LONG


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue LONG Obituary
LONG, Sue J. Age 84, of Kettering, passed away suddenly on April 9, 2019. She was born June 18, 1934 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Oliver and Maggie Rogers. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Auburn Long, brothers, Bobby and Nelson Rogers, and sister, Lois Ward. She is survived by daughter, Alissa (Mike) Roark; son, Steven Long; 2 grandchildren, Brittney (Danny) Halcomb, Brandon Roark; 4 great-grandchildren, Logan, Lexie, Destin, and Dru; brother, Donald Rogers; sister, Kathy Williams, and a host of nieces and nephews. Sue was a loving, giving person who loved her family. A Memorial Service for Sue and Auburn will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at The Gathering Place Baptist Church, 3001 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gathering Place Baptist Church. A special message may be left for her family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
