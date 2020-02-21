|
MCINTOSH, Sue Anne Cresong Age 78, of Middletown, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born August 11, 1941 in Middletown, OH to Roy and Harriet (Boyce) Smith. Sue was a cook for Middletown School System for over 30 years, and later a cook at The Meadows. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Lacy of Middletown; grandson, Bradley (Teri) Cresong of Middletown; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Braden Wilhoit, Kyle and Carson Cresong, and only one great-granddaughter, Kinlee Belle Cresong. Special friends, Alice Gonzalez, and Doug Wallace. Special family members; nephew Tood (Karen) Cresong, Vernon, Dee, and Lena White; brother-in-law, Cyril Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James B. Cresong; second spouse Charles McIntosh; son, Jimmy Cresong; daughter, Merry Lee Wardlow; grandson, Brian Wilhoit; brother, Stanley Smith, sister, Sharon Morgan, and son-in-law, Dave Lacy. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Phil Brown officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2020