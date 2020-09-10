1/
Sue MUNDY-MINK-DAVIS
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNDY-MINK-DAVIS, Sue Ann Sue Ann Mundy-Mink-Davis, 77, of Springfield, went to be with Jesus on August 31, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1943, to Vivian (Miner) and Joseph Cecil Mundy in Springfield. Sue was a 1961, Shawnee High School Graduate. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Lou Dennis. She is survived by her husband, Roger Davis; two sons, Marty (Kathy) Mink and Roger (Kelly) Mink; a sister, Judy Crable-Reda; two brothers, Joe (Laurel) Mundy and David (Michelle) Mundy; two grandsons, Hayden & Garrett Mink. Sue will be greatly missed by her family, friends and school chums who meet for monthly luncheons. She had a smile and a hug for everyone she met. A memorial service will be held at Noon on Sept 12, 2020, in Berea Bible Church, 3850 Derr Road, Spfld. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Berea Bible Church. www.AdkinsFunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Berea Bible Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Berea Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 DAYTON-SPRINGFIELD ROAD
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adkins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved