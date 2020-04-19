|
THOMPSON, Sue A. Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A friend to all she met, Sue loved having her coffee and crossword puzzles in the morning, working in her yard, watching neighborhood and friends' kids grow-up, doing crochet and needlepoint crafts, and enjoying the company of her friends at the hair salon and bingo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E.; parents, Herbert & Bess Enkemann; siblings, Maxine, William & Thomas. Sue is survived by her daughter, Carol Thompson and her companion, Nina Burton; sons & daughter-in-law, Ed & Cherri Thompson of Xenia, Daniel Thompson of Centerville, Steven Thompson of Beavercreek; granddaughter, Tiffany Castelitz of CO; numerous nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will be held at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Sue's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020