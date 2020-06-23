Sue TIFFANY

TIFFANY, Sue Ann 85, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on June 19, 2020, at Pinebrook Memory Care, Milford, Ohio. She was born March 29, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Collier) Ruchty. Sue was a 1953 graduate of Springfield High School. She worked in office administration with several public schools, was Clerk-Treasurer at BellbrookSugarcreek Schools, and after many years with Source EDP as Office Manager, she retired. Survivors include three sons, Brian (Jerry), of Cincinnati, Blain (Karen), of Centerville, and Barry (Angela), of Spring Valley; one daughter, Brenda (Tim) Elmore, of Morrow; one sister, Linda Hutslar, of Myrtle Beach, SC; twelve grandchildren, Britt, Brendon, Brandt, Lauren, Shannon, Megan, Leah, Kristin, Christian, Tiffany, Hunter and Natalie; thirteen great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ty, Evan, Owen, Emelia, Tanner, Teddy, Charlie, Austin, Eleanor, Tatum, Trey and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Frank L. Tiffany, her grandson, Woodrow Elmore and great-grandson, Noah Crowley. A private celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, June 24, in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Immediate family only. To send flowers to the family, please visit the Littleton & Rue Tribute Store. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.