VanBEBER (Kohli), Sue 87 of West Jefferson passed away at Doctor West Hospital, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Sue was born October 9, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Wilber and Gladys Kohli. Sue retired from Ohio Bell in 1990 after 39 years. Sue is survived by her 2 children; Kenneth (Mary) VanBeber Jr. of Springfield, and Debra (Brad) Campbell of West Jefferson, seven grandchildren; Robert, Derek, Ben Campbell, Justin, Eric, Chad, and Stacie VanBeber, as well as 13 great-grandchildren, sister; Karen Stewart of Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Kenneth VanBeber Sr., brother; Wilber (Norma) Kohli Jr, and grandson Kenneth VanBeber III. Following Sue's wishes cremation will take place and there will be no services. The family would like to express a special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Doctors West Hospital, and the Ohio Hospice Care. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Glen Haven Cemetery in New Carlisle, OH. Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
