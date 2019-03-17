WHITE, Sue C. "Susie Q" 84, of Springfield, passed away March 14, 2019 in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born January 17, 1935 in Springfield, the daughter of Paul and Hazel (Morgan) Shafer. Mrs. White was a devoted member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she had been very active in the children's programs and helping to feed the homeless. She had also volunteered at the South High School concession stand and she enjoyed crocheting blankets. Sue had been employed at the Boston Store, Sears and New Carlisle Plastics. Survivors include one son and daughter in law; Paul and Paula White, Springfield, five grandchildren; Angela (Ben) Babian, Brook White (Glenn), Brandon Oty, Megan (Justin) Robotham and Bryana White, five great grandchildren; Nathan, Katie, Emerson, Chase and J. T., sister in law; Shirley White and many nieces and nephews including special nieces; Karen "Kim" Smith and Deb McKinley. She was preceded in death by her husband; Eugene White, December 17, 2008, two sisters; Patty and Jean and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mrs. White's family would like to express their appreciation to Ohio Community Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Ohio Community Mercy Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary