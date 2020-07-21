Sue WILSON

WILSON (Studebaker), Sue Ella Sue Ella (Studebaker) Wilson of Dayton, Ohio, lost her battle with multiple myeloma on July 17, 2020, at the age of 75. Sue was born in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Gerald and Thelma (Wright) Studebaker. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1963, and then went on to graduate from Manchester College in 1967, with a Degree in Business Management. Sue enjoyed a long career as a bank teller, retiring in 2000. Sue found her greatest pleasure in her family, ensuring that each holiday and celebration was complete with an abundance of decorations, gifts, and homemade meals to commemorate each special occasion. She always provided love and support for her family, and attended all activities and sporting events for her grandchildren throughout the years. Sue was also an avid walker, earning many awards from her local YMCA as one of the "top 5 most frequent visitors" to their facility. In the last few years, she was the devoted caretaker for her dear mother, Thelma, who passed away in October of 2019. Sue will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Mike; her son, Shaun (Sarah) Hodges of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Shannon (Bryan) Snipes of Tipp City, Ohio; her brother, Bill (Megan) Studebaker of Westport, California; her pride and joy: grandchildren, Kyle, Kara, Grace, Abbie, and Lauren; and many other friends and family members. There will be a private graveside service to honor Sue at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
