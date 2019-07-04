|
|
HOOKS, Sundreya Q. L. Born December 28, 1988 in Denver, Colorado to Willie Edwards, Sr., and Angela R. Felders. She passed away June 29, 2019 age 31. She is survived by her mother Angela R. Felders; two sons: Jamarion and Jackie Hooks; uncle Rick Hooks, aunts Anna Hooks and Mary Hooks, special aunt Carol Hooks, three brothers: Willie Edwards, Jr., Nehemiah and Isaiah Felders; one sister Antoinette Edwards, grandparents: James Edward Foster, and Anna Holbrook, special friends Karla Calhoun and Cheryl Calhoun, God mother Dana Peck, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10-11am, a Celebration of Remembrance from 11am until time of service 12p.m, at Solid Rock Church, 903 Union Rd., Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on July 4, 2019