BREWER, Sunshine Deborah Originally from Middletown, Ohio more recently resided in Brownsville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday January 5th 2020. Sunshine was born on January 21st 1958. She was known by many for her knowledge, love for the outdoors and great storytelling. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Jill Burgess, her brother Todd Burgess as well as grandchildren Leo Beneke and Hannah Shinkle. She leaves behind her husband Jon Durall as well as her six children. Theodore Repper, Jeff and Megan Repper, Amanda and Adam Beneke, Kristine and Brad Shinkle, Matthew and Amanda Brewer, Cheyenne and Andrew Milby as well as grandchildren Henry Repper, Joslynn and Jace Beneke, Greyson, Killian, and Declan Brewer. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 1st at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown, Ohio from 3:00pm to 6:00pm in Middletown, Ohio. All family and friends are invited to share in remembering Sunshine.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020