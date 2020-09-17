1/
Susan APPLE
1952 - 2020
APPLE, Susan Rose Age 67, passed away Wed., Sept. 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. Susan was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Harlan, KY, to the late Lawrence and Margaret Ledford. She was also preceded in death by her brothers James and Jerry. Susan is survived by her children Peggy Allen (Lee) and Maria Gibson (Clinton), 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her sisters Nancy (Bud) Vanderhoff and Judy (Bill) Collins and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept.18, 2020, at 12 pm at Ashcraft First Church of God, 2596 Ashcraft Rd., Dayton, OH 45414, followed immediately with services at 1pm. She will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton following the service.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 PM
Ashcraft First Church of God
SEP
18
Service
01:00 PM
Ashcraft First Church of God
