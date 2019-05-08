BARNES (Brown), Susan J. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, 76, of Springfield passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in her home. She was born June 29, 1942 in Springfield the daughter of James R. and Eugene (Hooper) Brown and was a 1960 graduate of South High School. Susan was a Teacher's Aid for many years, for Learning Disabled and Specific Autistic children at Northridge Elementary School, under the direction of Julie Weeks and Suzanne Binz. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, serving on the Altar Guild, as a caregiver in the nursery, and as a frequent usher. Susan was a longtime member of Mitchell Hills Club and trained two registered therapy dogs. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Terry Barnes; two sons Stephen M. and his wife Lacra Barnes of Waterville, OH, A.J. Barnes and his partner Eliza Wise of Springfield; brother Jan (Joy) Brown of Springfield; sister Linda (Mike) Fagan of Crestview, FL; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father James Brown and her mother Eugene Sandifar. Memorial services will held Saturday at 10:00 AM. in Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Maggie Leidheiser-Stoddard officiating. There will be a reception following the service at her son A.J.'s home. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to Christ Episcopal Church or to Hospice of Miami Valley. The family is being served by RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2019