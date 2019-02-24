BASS, Susan D. Of Springfield, Ohio passed away February 20, 2019 in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 63. She is survived by her daughter, Amber (Michael) Barker, son, John Bass both of Springfield, Ohio and stepdaughter, Joetta (Mark) Bragg of Columbus, Ohio and the light of her life, her grandchildren, Madison and Brandon Barker both of Springfield, Ohio who brought her joy, laughter and endless hugs. Also survived by her sister in law, Sandra Bass of Evansville, Indiana, sisters Cynthia Dunlevy and Kathleen Friedman both of Medway, Ohio and Virginia Flanagan of St. Petersburg, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. Susan's special friends include Guy and Barbara DeCamp, of Springfield, Ohio, Mark Crabill of Atlanta, Georgia and Vicky Dean of St. Louis, Missouri. She is preceded by her husband of almost 40 years, Garland "Sam" Bass in 2016 and parents Charles and Harriet McIntire. Special thanks to Dr. Bo and Springfield Cancer Center for their efforts, Security National Bank Trust Department and the Ohio Hospice team for all their support and care of Susan and her family. It allowed Susan to enjoy her end of life journey with love and compassion. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00AM-10:30AM with a brief service to follow at 10:30AM at Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel, Springfield, Ohio. Inurnment to follow in the cemetery. The Reverend J. Wesley Babian officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ferncliffcemetery.org. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary