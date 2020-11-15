1/1
Susan BRINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRINSON,

Susan Elizabeth

66, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly November 11, 2020. She was born February 15, 1954, in Baltimore to Col. Art and Elizabeth Brinson, who preceded her in death.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Mark

"Snaque" Shoup; stepchildren, Aaron Shoup, Kraig Shoup; stepdaughter-in-law, Angela Shoup; step granddaughters, Abigail, Kassidy, Paige; brother, Larry (Janice) Brinson of Severin, MA; brother-in-law, Kevin Shoup; mother-in-law, Pat Shoup; niece, Marcy; nephew, Ross (Cristin); grand-nephews and grand-nieces, Dominic, Maxton, Kaylee, Alex, Lucas, and Cassie.

All services at this time for Susan are private. A party will be held in her honor after the "bug" is gone. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved