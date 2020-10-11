1/1
Susan CARTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARTER, Susan Martha Age 55, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Susan will also be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Monday, October 12 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N Main St, Centerville. Funeral Service will be 11 am on Tuesday, October 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank Cheryl Bender, Kateri Bolton, Kitty Green, Teresa Ieraci, and all her cherished friends for all their loving support over the last several years. If desired, donations in her memory can be made to Fearless Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Services will be live streamed via Routsong's YouTube Channel. For full obituary and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Burial
David's Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved