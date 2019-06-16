Home

Susan CHECK-HONEYMAN Obituary
CHECK-HONEYMAN, Susan I. Of Xenia passed away on June 10 following a brief illness. She was 65. Susan was the third of five daughters of the late John J. and Livia Check. She graduated from Cedarville High School, Class of '71, and worked for many years at UPS and, most recently, at Graphic Packaging International in Xenia. Susan loved Derek Jeter, as well as working with and caring for animals, especially her beloved cats and her sweet dog, Jude. She gave countless hours to the Greene County Humane Society and 4 Paws For Ability in Xenia. Susan was predeceased by her older sister Mary (Margie) Check, and is survived by her loving sisters Rita Check (and Michael Neal) of Yellow Springs / South Charleston; Christy Check of Yellow Springs, and Theresa Check (and Bobbie Davis) of Centerville. Susan's life partner of 30 years, Bob Stewart of near Xenia and her half-sister Marianne Loney of Harrisburg, PA, also survive her, as do her many friends whose lives she touched and with whom she shared her love of animals. Susan was well loved and she returned that love wholeheartedly. Our tragic loss is Heaven's gain. "See you later, Ol' Buddy!" Visitation will be at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, OH, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 308 Phillips Street, Yellow Springs, OH, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Susan's memory to the Greene County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
