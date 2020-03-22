|
COLLIER, Susan G. 64 of Springfield died March 19, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Merle and Jeanetta Collier. Susan has worked for Jim Heath as a legal secretary for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents. In her spare time she enjoyed reading. Susan is survived by her brother John (Vicky) Collier; niece Angela Burks; great niece and nephew Zack and Kamryn Burks and their families. At Susan's request there will be no services. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020