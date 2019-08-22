|
CONNELLY (Johnson), Susan 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1929 to Ralph and Laura Johnson (Conradt). She graduated from Ross High School in 1947 and attended Ohio State University. Over the years, she was employed by Cincinnati Bell, General Electric and Cincinnati Financial. She married Edwin (Jerry) Connelly on November 27, 1952 in Aberdeen, Maryland before he deployed to the Korean War. They had three devoted children; Patrick (Pam) Connelly, Kathy (Jeff) Swormstedt and Caroline (Keith) Spaeth; six loving grandchildren, Andy (Jessica) Spaeth, Abby (Eric) Schlueter, Ben (Bethany) Spaeth, Danny Swormstedt, Christopher Swormstedt and Meghan (Sean) Treglia; and four great-grandchildren, Will, Josie, Katie and Madelyn who always made her smile. Susan truly enjoyed being a homemaker and loved her children with all her heart. She liked going on family vacations, spending time with relatives, and talking to friends both old and new - especially her lifelong friend, Betty Staarmann. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry; son Patrick; sister Helen; brother Ralph Jr.; dear sisters-in-law Louise Johnson and Jeanne Johnson; brothers-in-law James Moon and James Connelly; nephew Steve Moon and niece Diane Johnson. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her loyal brother, Jay Johnson and many caring nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Al Hinkel of Charles C. Young Funeral Home in Ross for your help with arrangements, to the staff at Sanctuary Point who exceeded our expectations and made her short stay as comfortable as possible, and Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their compassion. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church, where she was a charter member, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following with Fr. Larry Tharp, presiding at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery where she will rest in peace alongside her husband and son. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 or Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 22, 2019