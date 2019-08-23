Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
400 Nilles Road
Fairfield, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Susan CONNELLY


1929 - 2019
Susan CONNELLY Obituary
CONNELLY (Johnson), Susan 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following with Fr. Larry Tharp, presiding at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 or Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2019
