Dear Norm and the kids, Carole, Jim, Susan's mom and the entire clan. My deepest sympathies and condolences I grew up with Susan in the old Cleveland neighborhood and St. Jerome. It was an honor to be part of Susan's dash in her early years of life. She lives on in each of us with the memories and we all have. Sorry I cannot attend the services, I have to work. Wish i could be there.. All of you are in my prayers. My prayers and thoughts are with all of you. Rest In Peace Susan. Mark Dieterich

