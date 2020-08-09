1/1
Susan COOPER-PYTEL
1969 - 2020

COOPER-PYTEL, Susan Marie Beloved wife of Norman L. Pytel; loving mother of Monroe Louis, Teagan Ruth, and the late Donovan Jerome; dear daughter of Ruth M. Cooper and the late George H. Cooper; cherished sister of Jim Cooper, Carol McCarthy, the late John Cooper, and the late Gus Cooper; aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many. Susan became another Guardian Angel on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Mass of the Angels on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the Church of the Assumption, 9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147 (Please Meet At The Church). Facial coverings are required and social distancing applies. Burial will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio. BUSCH FUNERAL and CREMATORY SERVICES. 440-842-7800. www.buschcares.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Church of the Assumption
AUG
14
Interment
12:30 - 12:45 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 7, 2020
One of the strongest women that I have ever come to love as a sister-in-law. She could light up a room in seconds and have us all in stitches. We will always remember the good times and take care of the family for you, Love Al and Diane Pytel
Allyn Pytel
Family
August 7, 2020
Carole and family, my deepest sympathy for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Peggy Fox (Carole's co-worker)
Peggy Fox
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Dear Norm and the kids, Carole, Jim, Susan's mom and the entire clan. My deepest sympathies and condolences I grew up with Susan in the old Cleveland neighborhood and St. Jerome. It was an honor to be part of Susan's dash in her early years of life. She lives on in each of us with the memories and we all have. Sorry I cannot attend the services, I have to work. Wish i could be there.. All of you are in my prayers. My prayers and thoughts are with all of you. Rest In Peace Susan. Mark Dieterich
Mark Dieterich
Family Friend
August 8, 2020
To the family of my beloved Susan, you are all in our hearts and prayers. Mary Ann Lester
mary ann lester
Family
August 8, 2020
God took Susan early because he needed her personality in heaven. We knew her and her family while they lived in Reno and attended Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Newman Center. Susan enriched us with her kindness and love of all people. Her greatest love was Norm and her children. May she rest now in peace. Tim and Linda Wanner, Reno
Linda Wanner
Friend
August 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies. Susan was a caring and loving friend. She will be greatly missed.
Aurile Arulanantham
Friend
August 7, 2020
To Susan's family, my loving thoughts and prayers go out to you whole heartedly. I think of Susan everyday. She left such an impression on me. She'll be missed and I believe she's an angel we can all talk to anytime now. I love you girl.
Kristin Petersen
Friend
August 7, 2020
My heart and prayers are with you all. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Liz Barile Boone
Classmate
