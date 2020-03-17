|
|
DILLHOFF (Frei), Susan Ann 76, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orion and Margaret, and her brothers, Ron and Dave. A devoted wife and mother, Susan leaves behind Larry, her husband of 47 years, their children Steven, Lisa, Sharon, and Lance, 10 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Susan was a cancer survivor, an active member of St. Mary and St. Charles parishes, and a travel agent for over 50 years. The family will be receiving friends Thursday night, 4-7pm, at Newcomer (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432) services following Friday, at 10am, at St. Mary Church on Xenia Avenue. Family and friends are encouraged to prioritize their health when deciding whether to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , St. Mary Church, or St. Charles Borromeo.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020