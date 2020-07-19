Susan DORSEY-BRANDENBURG

DORSEY-BRANDENBURG, Susan "Sue" Age 70, of Centerville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm, Friday, July 24, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial immediately following in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, go out and do something unexpected and generous for someone in her name. Bonus points awarded if it's done for a stranger. Or make a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, who provided nothing short of exceptional care. As we know many people may not be able to attend in-person during these unprecedented times, a link to the live-streamed services will be added to Susan's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com