SUSAN FENTON
1948 - 2020
FENTON (Eggleston), Susan

Susan (Eggleston) Fenton, born August 21, 1948, passed away on October 18, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Susan was a paralegal, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Her ability to maintain a positive attitude in the face of adversity is an inspiration to all who knew her.

Susan was preceded in death by her loving husband Gary and her youngest son, Matt. She is survived by: her son, two step-sons and step-daughter; grandchildren and extended family; and her brothers and sisters whom she loved and respected dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm at the First United Methodist Church in New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Dayton Hospice or convince a friend or loved one not to smoke.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
