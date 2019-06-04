HOWARD, Susan B. Age 97 of Eaton, OH went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. Born on April 15, 1922 in Pawtucket, RI, daughter of the late Raymond Hall & Jessie Louise (Cole) Baker. Susan is a 1940 graduate of East Providence High School in Rhode Island. Member of the United Methodist Church of Eaton where she served in the choir & bell choir. Former Member of Wives of Submarine Veterans of WWII. Former Member of Lakengren Women's Group. Preceded by her Husband, Richard T. "Tom" Howard, Sr.; Daughters, Dawn Howard and Daphne R. Brunett; Son, William B. Howard; Brothers, Raymond Baker and Edwin Baker; Sister, Mary Brooks. Survived by her Children, Crystal S. Taylor, Carl A. Howard, Richard T. Howard, Jr., Alison E. (Michael) Holland; Daughter-in-law, Christine L. Howard; Son-in-law, Jorge E. Brunett; 6 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at United Methodist Church of Eaton, 120 N. Maple St., Eaton, OH. Interment will be held at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH and from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the funeral at the church on Friday. Memorial Contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Eaton, 120 N. Maple St., Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary