JACKSON, Susan Kay Age 64, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at U.C. Hospital in Cincinnati where she had been a patient for 2 1/2 weeks. She was born February 3, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Francis "Gene" and Gloria (Kelly) Brown; her husband, Robert in 2011; one daughter, Kathleen; and one sister, Carol Roberts. She is survived by one son, Matthew Jackson; one brother, Thomas (Jane) Brown; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Organization. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 13, 2020