Susan Jones Wilhoit

Susan Jones Wilhoit Obituary
JONES WILHOIT, Susan M. Susan was born April 12,1923 and joined the Lord September 30, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her mother Lutie, father Gobal, brother Shelby, sisters Donna, Florence and Phyllis, daughter Cheryl and Grandson Shelby T. Surviving are her three children, daughters Robin and Carla and son Shelby R. She had nine grandchildren; several great grandkids; and great great grandkids. Cant forget her little Furbaby Josie. A very special thanks to her daughter-in-law Renee'. Sue was a member of the Middletown Moose Lodge. She was an avid bingo player. She loved to sew and make quilts. Her favorite pass time was playing cards. Shangi Rummy and Pitch were two favorite card games. There will be no services. Contribution made to the Humane Society in Susan name is what she wanted.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 2, 2019
